Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

