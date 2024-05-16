Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $220,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

FNF stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

