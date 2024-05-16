Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total transaction of C$275,120.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total value of C$275,120.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$509,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,840. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

