Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $215,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $515.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.42.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.