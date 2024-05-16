Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Target by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Target by 7.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of Target stock opened at $160.59 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average of $147.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

