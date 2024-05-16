Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.86.

Strathcona Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

SCR opened at C$32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion and a PE ratio of -14.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. Strathcona Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.16 and a 52 week high of C$34.98.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.09). Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$869.00 million. Analysts forecast that Strathcona Resources will post 4.5939394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgan bought 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. Insiders own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

