Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

