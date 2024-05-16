Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLA. Desjardins increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.44.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLA

Orla Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:OLA opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.60. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.52.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.1922246 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. Insiders have sold a total of 31,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.