Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$13.90 at Cormark

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.83.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE CG traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,368. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.74.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.7145148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

