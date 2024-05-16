Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.3 billion-$168.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.5 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.370- EPS.
Walmart Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of WMT stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $512.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.97.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
