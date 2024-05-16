Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.3 billion-$168.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.5 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

Walmart Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $512.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.