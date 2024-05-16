Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Intuitive Machines updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $640.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

