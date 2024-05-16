Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.55.

Shares of BOOT opened at $109.93 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 7.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

