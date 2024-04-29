Moonbeam Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $253.35 million and $6.51 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00055409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012917 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,116,443,900 coins and its circulating supply is 858,947,991 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.