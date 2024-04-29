Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.85. 1,752,866 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

