Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

