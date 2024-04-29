Mather Group LLC. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,085 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,235,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,160,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,549,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,722. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

