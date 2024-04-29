SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,672,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,671,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

