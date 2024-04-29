Mather Group LLC. Has $748.65 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,024,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,913 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 11.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $748,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.84. 407,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,603. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

