Brompton Corp. Sells 4,500 Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.08, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.

Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brompton Corp. sold 3,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.07, for a total value of C$30,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Brompton Corp. sold 3,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$30,390.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Brompton Corp. sold 5,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$50,650.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Brompton Corp. sold 12,500 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$127,500.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Brompton Corp. sold 900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total value of C$8,955.00.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance

Brompton Split Banc stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,432. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.97 and a 12 month high of C$10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

