Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $691,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

