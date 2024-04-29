Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Intel by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 43,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

