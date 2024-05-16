Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 14,589 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,289 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.73. 1,795,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,915. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.12 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

