Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.47.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 18.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of LSPD traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. 4,898,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.