PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.64.
PTC Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PTC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PTC by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PTC by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $39,054,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PTC
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.