PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.64.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $184.21. The stock had a trading volume of 745,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,719. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 1 year low of $129.47 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PTC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PTC by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PTC by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $39,054,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

