Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 632,877 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,877 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 5.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $433,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,361,411,000 after buying an additional 562,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,081,120,000 after acquiring an additional 78,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.97.
WMT traded up $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,447,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661,477. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $515.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.46%.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
