Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to “Neutral”

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.22. The stock had a trading volume of 317,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.11. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $344.01.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

