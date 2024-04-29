Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 212 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $94.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.