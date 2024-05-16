NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,241,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,319. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

