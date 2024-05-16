699,500 Shares in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Acquired by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 699,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.95% of Oncology Institute at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 211,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,265. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 80.46% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

