Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Lowered by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.89. 307,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,253. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day moving average is $122.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

