Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $205.74. 1,489,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

