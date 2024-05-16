Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 600 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in KLA were worth $50,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.
KLA Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of KLA stock traded down $10.22 on Thursday, reaching $749.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.15. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $404.80 and a 52 week high of $763.93.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
