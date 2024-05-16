Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 600 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in KLA were worth $50,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

KLA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $10.22 on Thursday, reaching $749.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.15. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $404.80 and a 52 week high of $763.93.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.