Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 40,094 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 40,094 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $127.92. 2,615,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

