Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Reduced by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 3,345,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

