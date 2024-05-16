Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Nephros Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 60,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,784. Nephros has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nephros stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nephros, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEPH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Nephros as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

