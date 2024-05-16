Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE PK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 1,707,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,911,000 after acquiring an additional 347,812 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,649,000 after purchasing an additional 425,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,945,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

