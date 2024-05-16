Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.15. 5,946,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,551,611. The company has a market capitalization of $251.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.41.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

