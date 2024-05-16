Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Surf Air Mobility from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of SRFM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 232,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,127. Surf Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surf Air Mobility will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

