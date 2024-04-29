Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

