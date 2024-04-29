Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,234. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average is $114.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

