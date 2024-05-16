Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $40.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages have commented on GBCI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

