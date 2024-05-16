Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $466.12 million, a PE ratio of -171.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $592,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 188.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.