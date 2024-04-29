Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 669,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 11,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,481. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.