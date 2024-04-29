First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Cut by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,390,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. 68,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,460. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

