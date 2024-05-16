Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $42.67 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $42,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after buying an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 52.7% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after buying an additional 838,651 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,457. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

