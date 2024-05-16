M Financial Asset Management Inc. Acquires 490 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 24.8% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,806,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,694. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

