Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $17.70 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.20.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBR. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. 31,876,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,888,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,276,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,834,000 after acquiring an additional 151,056 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

