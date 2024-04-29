Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

