911 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $261.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.03. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.