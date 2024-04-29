Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,043.93 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,097.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,016.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.